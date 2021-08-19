Great to see a global superstar like Kohli passionate about Test cricket, states Kevin Pietersen 

Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has stated that it's been a great spectacle to witness a superstar like Virat Kohli passionate about the longer version of the game. He also added that Virat always wanted his team to perform in all conditions and the Lord's win will be satisfying for him.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has time and again emphasized the importance of Test cricket and has been vocal about the significance of the format. In times when T20 cricket has assumed great importance with various lucrative franchise-based leagues around the world, there have been fears of the red-ball format getting sidelined, with upcoming cricketers taking lesser interest in Tests. But when someone of Virat Kohli's massive stature bats for the oldest version of the game, it encourages the younger lot to take up the format with greater vigour.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has stated it makes up for a great spectacle when a global superstar like Kohli shows passion for Test cricket. He added that the Indian skipper wants to follow in the footsteps of his heroes like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and the other Test legends.

“Kohli knows that to be considered a legend of the game, he needs to deliver in this format as well as in T20. That’s why he puts so much importance on this format and at a time when Test cricket needs all the love it can get, how good is it to see a global superstar so passionate about it.

“Knowing Virat Kohli the way that I do, I know the huge impetus he puts on following in the footsteps of his heroes. His heroes are Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and other legends of Test match cricket. You can see by his enthusiasm, intensity, and the way he rallies his troops. Test cricket still means everything to him,” Pietersen wrote in his latest column on Betway Insider, reported HT.

India registered a near-impossible win at Lord's after they were challenged with bundling out England within 60 overs in the final few hours on the fifth day of the second Test. Pietersen, who has rubbed shoulders with Kohli for the RCB in the IPL, stated that the Lord's win will mean a lot to him.

“He values his team producing in all conditions, and so to have watched his team win in Australia and then have gone one up in England with a victory at Lord’s will satisfy him hugely,” he added.

He also added that it's amazing to see the way India are so vocal about Test cricket and put up a show whenever they step on the 22 yards.

“It’s very difficult for subcontinental teams to come to England and perform, but they would probably be 2-0 up after two matches if it weren’t for the rain at Trent Bridge. The way that Mohammed Siraj bowled on day five summed it up – intensity, heart and quality. It’s amazing for Test cricket that India – who are the number one brand in the game – are so vocal and so passionate about it. It all bodes well for the format,” Pietersen concluded.