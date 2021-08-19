ENG vs IND | Siraj has developed very quickly and adapts well, praises Sachin Tendulkar 

After being overlooked for the WTC final against New Zealand, Mohammed Siraj has left a mark on his return to the side in the ongoing series. At Lord's, the Hyderabad pacer performed exceedingly well, ending with figures of 8/126, and played a crucial role in India's remarkable win. After his sub-par performance in the second innings of the first Test, there were doubts regarding his place in the side for the second Test but the captain backed him, and the result was there to see for one and all.