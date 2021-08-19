ENG vs IND | Siraj has developed very quickly and adapts well, praises Sachin Tendulkar 

Today at 11:48 AM
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has heaped praises on Mohammed Siraj and suggested that he has shown great growth ever since his Test debut and is someone who adapts well. He also added that the Indian speedster has spring in his strides and is well versed as to how to construct an over.
After being overlooked for the WTC final against New Zealand, Mohammed Siraj has left a mark on his return to the side in the ongoing series. At Lord's, the Hyderabad pacer performed exceedingly well, ending with figures of 8/126, and played a crucial role in India's remarkable win. After his sub-par performance in the second innings of the first Test, there were doubts regarding his place in the side for the second Test but the captain backed him, and the result was there to see for one and all.
Right since his Test debut Down Under, Siraj has been outright impressive and had even led India's depleted bowling attack against Australia, taking 13 wickets in three Tests. After seven Tests, he has taken 27 wickets at 26.30 and made a glittering start to his Test career.
Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar has praised the Indian speedster and stated that he's a quick learner and very well knows how to construct an over, which is critical. He also added that there is spring in his stride.
“Siraj is a quick learner and adapts well to situations. He has come across as a fast learner. Fast bowlers have a period where they develop very quickly. You look at them and you know they are different bowler now,” Tendulkar told PTI, reported HT.
“They have that window where they develop and that window is at the moment with Siraj. He has developed very quickly. When I saw him in MCG last year to now, what strikes is the fact that Siraj has learnt how to construct an over, how to bowl a spell. That ability to think is critical. He has spring in his strides and give his hundred percent every time,” he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.