ENG vs IND | Kohli should attack Root with Bumrah straightaway, suggests Monty Panesar

After India’s 151-run victory over England in the second Test at Lords, Monty Panesar has stated that India should frustrate Joe Root by bringing in Bumrah with the ball. The left-arm-spin bowler reckoned that the Indian bowlers should force Joe Root to change his position to grab his wicket.

England skipper Joe Root has been in phenomenal form in the ongoing Test series against India with back-to-back centuries. While other English batsmen have struggled to score runs, Root has outplayed the Indian bowlers to give the tourists a run for their money. The right-handed batsman is currently the leading run-scorer in the series with 386 runs after two games and had made a sublime 180 at Lord's.

Only in the second innings of the Lord's Test, Root failed to leave a mark and it was India's kingpin Bumrah who troubled him. He has also already gotten him out twice in the series. English cricket expert Monty Panesar opined that Virat Kohli should bring in Bumrah into the attack when Root comes in the middle to put pressure on the No.2 ranked ICC Test batsman.

"Virat should bring in Bumrah straightway whenever Root comes to the crease. Both Bumrah and Siraj have the ability to put pressure on a batman from the word go. That's what they did with Root in the second innings and the captain lost his wicket," stated Panesar while speaking to the Times of India.

The veteran spinner also added that the Indian seamers should frustrate Root by not allowing him to get into his usual rhythm.

"You need to frustrate Root and force him to change his position. He likes to bat with a flow. If the flow is not happening, he will change his position and game plan. That's what India would want. That's the way India can get Root out early."

Monty Panesar also reckons that the seamers should avoid bowling short-pitched deliveries to the English skipper and target him on the fifth stump line.

"The way to get him out is to bowl at the fifth stump line and outside the off stump. His wicket was planned by Virat in the second innings and Bumrah executed it well. Virat should again make a plan against Root. Root plays the pull shot well, so don't bowl short pitch balls to him.

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series with a win at Lord’s. The third match will be played on August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.