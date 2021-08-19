ENG vs IND | Don't write off England yet, they played lot of good cricket at Lord's, asserts Nasser Hussain

At the start of the fifth and final day, they were in control with India tottering at 209-8 before Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah stole the show and set a target of 272 runs. From there on, England couldn't fight back in the game, and their fragile batting was exposed by the Indian bowlers as they bundled them out for 120 runs in 51.5 overs. England are missing the services of Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer in the series, and after the first two Tests, most of the experts have predicted that they will fail to make a comeback in the series.