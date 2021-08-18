Joe Root rises to No.2 position in the ICC Test rankings 

England have struggled in the ongoing series against India but that hasn't been the case with their skipper Joe Root, who has taken the series by storm with his batting. With two hundreds in the first two games and 386 runs against his name at 128.67, Root has been the leading run-getter in the series. He had made a magnificent 180 in the first innings of the Lord's Test. And now, he has risen to the No.2 spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen, getting closer to the No.1 ranked Kane Williamson. He was ranked fifth at the start of the series.