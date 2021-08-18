ENG vs IND | Would be difficult for England to come back in the series, opines Ramiz Raja 

Pakistan cricket expert Ramiz Raja has stated that it would be challenging for England to make a comeback in the remainder of the series against India. He also added that India forced England into a corner with their aggression and Kohli's men exhibited the hunger to win the game.

With five losses and two draws in the last seven Tests, England have been woeful in the longer version of the game. The ongoing Test series against India has extended their poor run and after getting saved by rain gods in the opening Test, a magnificent Indian side bulldozed them at Lord's. All that England needed to do in the final few hours of the fifth day's play was to bat time. But they even failed to survive 60 overs against a relentless Indian pace-attack as the fragile batting proved costly for the hosts.

Reflecting on the 151-run-loss for England, Pakistan cricket expert Ramiz Raja stated that Joe Root's men would find it tough to fight India in the remainder of the five-match Test series. He slammed the English top-order and termed the English openers useless.

"Even if this Test was drawn with the hosts 7-8 wickets down, it would have been a moral victory for India. But following this defeat, it will be very difficult for England to stand up in the remaining Test matches," Raja said on his Youtube channel, reported HT.

“England’s top order is extremely ordinary. Their openers, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, are of no use. Haseeb Hameed, who was making a comeback, also looked nervous. Against a strong India bowling line-up, if you are not mentally and technically sound, you will be exposed,” said Raja.

He also praised the Indian team for their excellent show and stated that they pushed England into submission with their exemplary bowling.

"They should have drawn this game, but India forced them into a corner with their aggression, and made life difficult for them. England did not play their natural game because of India's exemplary bowling, and the innings became stagnant," he said.

One of the most crucial points in the game was in the first session of the final day at Lord's when Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah combined in a brilliant partnership. Shami ended up becoming India's first No.9 in two years to score a fifty. The former Pakistan opener further added that Shami's knock flattened England.

"India looked hungry to make an impossible situation possible. Shami’s counter-attack flattened England. The same fighting spirit was seen in India’s bowling as well. They sensed that England’s weak batting could be put under pressure," he said.