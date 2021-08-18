ENG vs IND | Rohit was always a fantastic player but has now gone a notch higher, feels Sachin Tendulkar 

Sachin Tendulkar has lauded Indian opener Rohit Sharma and stated that he was always a remarkable player but has taken his game to a different level in the ongoing series. Sachin also reflected on Virat Kohli's woes and stated that he's either going too far across or not moving feet at all.

Ever since his Test return, Rohit Sharma has been a revelation for India but in the away Tests, he was failing to capitalize on his starts time and again. In the Lord's Test, however, he turned around his fortunes and made a brilliant 83 in the first innings to add 126 runs for the opening stand alongside KL Rahul. Curbing his instincts, the Mumbaikar has shown tremendous application and solidity with the bat in the ongoing series. Both him and KL Rahul have done an exceptional job and provided India with great starts.

Speaking on Rohit Sharma's displays in the first two Tests against England, former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar stated that he has taken a lead and adapted his game well. Sachin also reckons that the seasoned campaigner has taken his game to a different level in England.

"(From) whatever I have seen, I feel, he has taken the lead and he has shown the other side of his temperament and how he can change his game and adapt to situation and play accordingly," Tendulkar told PTI, reported India Today.

"He has been a leader there and KL (Rahul) has supported him brilliantly. As far as playing pull shot is concerned (which got him out in the first innings at Lord's), he has cleared the fence with that shot and I am looking at what he has been able to achieve for the team in both Tests. Rohit has left the ball and defended the ball brilliantly or equally well. He was always a fantastic player but seeing his last few innings in England, I can say he has definitely gone a notch higher," he said.

As well as the Indian openers have done thus far, it has been a contrasting tale for the Indian skipper Virat Kohli. With scores of 0, 42 and 20 - he has failed to replicate his 2018 magic in the UK, and his batting woes have magnified India's middle-order concerns. Sachin believes that it's the mind that leads to errors when someone doesn't get the best of starts.

"Virat hasn’t had a great start. It is the mind that leads to technical errors and if the start isn’t good you start thinking about a lot of things. Because anxiety levels are high you tend to over compensate your movements. When a batsman isn’t in good form you either go too far across or don’t move your feet at all. That happens to everyone. Form is also your state of mind along with the body working in harmony,"

On day five of the second Test, India had a difficult task to bowl out England within 60 overs. But the four-man pace battery did a stupendous job to get the team over the line. The World Cup winner termed India's bowling attack as the best in the world.

"Today this bowling attack is the best in the world. It's a reflection of talent, discipline and ability to work hard on fitness and wanting to learn more. I don't like comparisons across eras because bowling attacks should also be judged by batters who are batting against them. Be it during Kapil's or Srinath's or Zaheer’s generation, there were different batsmen facing them," he said.