ENG vs IND | Lord's Test win a huge milestone for India, proclaims Zaheer Khan 

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has termed India's Lord's Test win a huge milestone for the team and reckons that it was one of the most exciting games of cricket. He added that on the fourth day of the game, no one would have imagined a turnaround like this as such comebacks are rare in the game.

While India were clearly on the front foot in the opening Test, the Lord's Test was full of ebbs and flows. The final day of the riveting game started with England in control, after they sent back Rishabh Pant early, with a real possibility of restricting India's lead to a sub-par total of 200 runs or lesser. But the ninth-wicket-stand between Mohhamed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought back India in the game and the tourists set a target of 272 runs for the Three Lions.

However, a win still seemed distant, given India had to bundle out the hosts within 60 overs. But a relentless four-man Indian pace attack pulled off a heist and registered one of the most spectacular Test wins in the country's history. With the win, India have taken a lead of 1-0 in the five-match Test series and Zaheer Khan has stated that the team came together and the win is a milestone for India.

"The entire team came together on the field and wanted to win it. You could see that from everyone's body language. Whoever watched this match, I don't they would have enjoyed a Test match as much as this. This victory is a huge milestone for India," Zaheer said on Cricbuzz, reported India Today.

He reckoned that no one could see the match-turning on its head like the way it did on the fourth day and India's comeback and the win would be talked about for a long time.

"Even on the fourth day evening you wouldn't have imagined the match would turn out to eb like this. The way they have comeback, I think this Test will be talked about for many days. A memorable Test and you get to see these sort of comebacks very rarely."

Shami and Bumrah, with their 89-run-stand, turned out to be the most unlikely batting protagonists for the Virat Kohli-led side. The former Indian speedster felt that the Bumrah-Shami stand allowed India to dictate terms in the game.

"Everyone was hoping that Pant would stay for a long period. But the way Shami and Bumrah made that partnership, India were dictating the game after that. And then just brilliant bowling," said Zaheer.

The third Test between India and England will take place on August 25 at Headingley, Leeds.