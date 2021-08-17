Shane Bond to join New Zealand coaching staff for T20 World Cup

Former New Zealand fast-bowler Shane Bond will join the Blackcaps’ coaching setup for the T20 World Cup in the UAE and the subsequent T20I series in India. The veteran has been working with both the New Zealand’s men’s and women’s team at their winter camps, preparing for the upcoming tours.

Shane Bond will resume his bowling coach duties with the Mumbai Indians during the second half of the IPL next month, before he joins the New Zealand team for the T20 World Cup and the India T20Is that follow.

Bond has previously served as the Blackcaps bowling coach between 2012 and 2015, and later assisted them during their T20I series against England in 2019. In 2018, he was roped in by the Sydney Thunder at the BBL, from where he recently quit his position after guiding the team to the knockouts of the most recent edition.

Gary Stead, the head coach, believes that the former speedster will be a great value in the tactical side of things.

“Shane’s been in our environment before and understands what we’re about,” Stead said in a statement. “Being in the UAE (with the IPL) immediately prior to the World Cup … he’ll hopefully bring some tactical insight into what’s been happening in the competition.”

“He’ll be an extra set of hands especially around the bowlers, working with the spin and the pace bowlers and developing their plans in a tournament that moves pretty quick - so we need to be one step ahead of other teams.

“Shane’s been working away with New Zealand players for a long time, and he’s been involved in our recent camps, so it’s been good for him to reacquaint himself with our guys. He’s held in high regard and I know he’ll bring a lot of knowledge and opinions to the group.’’

Bond will be one of the four coaches in the camp, alongside Stead, Shane Jurgensen and Luke Ronchi. Stead, who has adopted the four-coaches setup in the past, believes that the veteran will bring great value with his experience.

“The fourth coach for me is an opportunity to bring in different voices to the environment, and we’ve used it in a whole host of ways in the past,” Stead added. “Shane is someone who always adds value, and we’re delighted to have him on board.”