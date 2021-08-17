Legends react to India’s historic win at Lord’s

Today at 10:38 AM
India’s emphatic win in the second India-England Test at Lord’s on Monday, August 16, prompted tones of appreciation from all across the cricketing world. While Sachin Tendulkar hailed the team’s resilience and grit, VVS Laxman was hugely impressed by the fast-bowlers brilliance.
Ganguly congrats the team!
Fantastic win for india...what character and guts from the team ..each and every one ..such a pleasure to watch it from so close..@bcci @imVkohli @RaviShastriOfc @JayShah @ThakurArunS @ShuklaRajiv— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 16, 2021
The god of cricket speaks!
That was some Test match #TeamIndia! 👏🏻🇮🇳— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2021
Enjoyed watching every moment of it. The resilience and grit that the team displayed in difficult situations is something that stood out for me.
Very well played! ☺️
#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/BLpdMdNx2J
Enthraling!
This was indeed an enthralling performance. Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on the win, you guys were amazing! @BCCI #INDvENG— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 16, 2021
INCREDIBLE!
What an incredible day of Test Match Cricket and one to remember for a long time for every Indian Fan.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 16, 2021
Bumrah and Shami fighting with the bat early in the day, and pace attack of Siraj, Ishant, Bumrah, Shami giving it their all and India registering a sensational win #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/JB2lIZc4iM
RIGHT!
From survival to revival, the final day at Lord's was no less than a binge-worthy thriller.— DK (@DineshKarthik) August 16, 2021
Big win #TeamIndia 👏
This one's highlights are gonna be replayed many times in the future!#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aEqc0VJjGN
THE BEST!
To borrow a quote from @sachin_rt, "People throw stones, you turn them into milestones". This is a milestone victory, congratulations @imVkohli and Team India @BCCI 🇮🇳👏🏻 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/3i2HGzgPER— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 16, 2021
HA AH! WE DID IT!
From At beginning of the day, “ bacha paayenge kya”,to registering this win at Lords, not many teams can turn around their fortunes in overseas Test Matches like we have done. Kamaal kar diya ladkon ne..— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 16, 2021
And as they say, Never ever ever ever underestimate the Indian’s #LordsTest pic.twitter.com/pLTz49AxUq
WIN!
To win at @HomeOfCricket as a player and coach is something very special. Thanks a ton guys for making it happen. Enjoy the moment #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/w341MD78y5— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 17, 2021
Vaughan congratulate India!
Amazing game of Cricket .. India today showed why they are so much better than England .. The belief to Win was immense .. #ENGvsIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 16, 2021
2-0, is it happening?
What a test match at Lords. Great pitch, great cricket & great character shown by India. Remember they lost the toss, got sent in, gave up a 1st inn lead & today everyone thought Pant out & Eng win ! India fought hard & deserved the win. India should be 2-0 up. ❤️test cricket !!— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 16, 2021
