ENG vs IND | Had the belief to get them out within 60 overs, reveals Virat Kohli

After wrapping up a stupendous win at Lord's to go 1-0 in the series, a pleased Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that the team always had the belief to get England out within 60 overs. He also added that the tension in the middle between both sides got the best out of the Indian team.

Challenged with the humongous task of winning the Test within two sessions on the final day, India played some remarkable cricket to script an epic 151-run-win. India's pace quartet took on the challenge and each one of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj made crucial contributions. Shami and Bumrah created dented the hosts early, before Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj took over.

Reflecting on an iconic win, Virat Kohli spoke of the immense self-belief within the team, that make the result possible.

"Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn't offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding. We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"And especially with someone like Siraj playing for the first time at Lord's and he bowled superbly. We decided 60 is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball was the right start for us."

India had a terrible start to the day as they lost Rishabh Pant early, before Shami and Bumrah put on a great fight to help the visitors set a 272-run target. Kohli revealed that the batting coach has been working hard with the lower-order batters and lauded the efforts of both the tail-enders.

"Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (ovation for Bumrah-Shami). Batting coach has worked really hard with the boys. They have the desire in them to do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are. Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS. That was pretty special. But this one, to get a result in 60 overs is quite special."

With the win, India have attained a lead of 1-0 in the five-match series and Kohli stressed on maintaining the intensity for the remaining three games.

"Very happy with the support we got, especially when we're playing away from home these things are very important. It comes a day later (after Independence Day) but it's the best gift we can give. We're not going to sit on our laurels after this match. Today that one was purely gut feel. I get many wrong, but if you don't take a chance you never know."