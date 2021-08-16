VIDEO | Kohli goes crazy after Bumrah sends back Root

Yesterday at 10:49 PM
Joe Root has been India's arch-nemesis on the tour thus far, and on Monday, he once again threatened to seize the advantage from the visitors' grasp. However, in the 23rd over of the game, Jasprit Bumrah sent the English skipper back, much to the delight of an animated Virat Kohli.
After the initial few overs on the fifth day at Lord's, India were in a spot of bother and even saving the Test looked like a daunting task. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami combined in match-turning ninth-wicket-stand of 89 runs to set the hosts a tricky target of 272 runs with two sessions of play remaining.
Shami and Bumrah, after their exploits with the bat, provided India with a magical start, removing the England openers inside the first 10 deliveries. It forced Joe Root into the middle early for the nth time in 2021. In a familiar manner, he started confidently, attacking the loose deliveries while defending the good ones. Once again, he threatened to stand between India and a win.
England lost two more wickets in the form of Haseeb Hameed and Jonny Bairstow but Root was standing tall, putting up a tough fight. However, in the 23rd over of England's innings, came arguably the most important wicket of the game when Bumrah induced a false shot from Root, which was safely pocketed by Virat Kohli in the slip cordon. The Indian skipper was over the moon with the dismissal and started sprinting on the ground amid loud cheers from the Indian contingent in the stands.
GONEEEE 😎— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 16, 2021
Root c Kohli b Bumrah 💥
🇮🇳 get the 🏴 skipper right after 🫖!
Root c Kohli b Bumrah 💥

🇮🇳 get the 🏴 skipper right after 🫖!
