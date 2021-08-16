VIDEO | Kohli goes crazy after Bumrah sends back Root

England lost two more wickets in the form of Haseeb Hameed and Jonny Bairstow but Root was standing tall, putting up a tough fight. However, in the 23rd over of England's innings, came arguably the most important wicket of the game when Bumrah induced a false shot from Root, which was safely pocketed by Virat Kohli in the slip cordon. The Indian skipper was over the moon with the dismissal and started sprinting on the ground amid loud cheers from the Indian contingent in the stands.