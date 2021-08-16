Twitter reacts to Kohli cheering Bumrah for his fitting response to England sledging

Today at 5:22 PM
Jasprit Bumrah touched some raw nerves in the English camp and was involved in a war of words with Jos Buttler and Joe Root at Lord's on Monday. The fired-up speedster not only gave it back with words but smashed a boundary moments later, much to the amusement of skipper Virat Kohli and the crowd.
BOOM BOOM!💥
Heat is on, Bumrah 🥁🥵💥. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ImuEAHiHAG— Jon | Michael | Tyrion 🌊🌊 (@tyrion_jon) August 16, 2021
Whatta fitting reply from Bumrah!🔥
It is getting fiery out there 🔥— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 16, 2021
Heated words are exchanged between Bumrah & 🏴 players 🗣️
Tune into #SonyLIV now 👉 https://t.co/E4Ntw2hJX5 📺📲#ENGvsINDonSonyLIV #ENGvIND #JaspritBumrah pic.twitter.com/nQr2iATmM3
Hahaha! LOL.
Virat Kohli After Bumrah Scoring Boundary— P A N T H E R™ (@CricSurya07) August 16, 2021
pic.twitter.com/cYoxqYJE6F
HEAT IS ON! 🔥
All that happened between Bumrah and Wood 🔥 #INDvENG | #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/px35S7lMaE— ° (@anubhav__tweets) August 16, 2021
That benstokes came out of no where! :P :P
Virat Respone To Bumrah Four 🔥 pic.twitter.com/50FBc121G8— Arun Vijay (@AVinthehousee) August 16, 2021
Roaring!
OMG that reaction from king was 🤬🥰😍😍😍😍 bumraah 💕 for that shot after that spat— Isha (@Isha_0217) August 16, 2021
Absolutely true AF! 😂 😂 😂
Bumrah batted better than Buttler in this series all Buttler could do this series was this 😂😂🤣— Prathul (@Imprathul) August 16, 2021
ROLF!
August 16, 2021
He's doing it with the heat!
Loving this, Bumrah has rattled English Players 💯— 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 ४ (@AwaaraHoon) August 16, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Virat Kohli
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mark Wood
- Joe Root
- Jos Buttler
- Jos Buttler
- India Tour Of England
- Indian Cricket Team
- England Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.