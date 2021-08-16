Twitter reacts to a 'charged up' Virat Kohli sledging Ollie Robinson at Lord's

Yesterday at 11:27 PM
It's hard to separate the cameras away from Virat Kohli as he never runs out of fuel, and with his wild celebrations, sledges and raw emotions often manage to hog the limelight. In the closing phases at Lord's, Ollie Robinson bore the brunt of Kohli's aggression as he was constantly into his ears.
That's hard on Ollie!!🤣🤣🤣
Virat Kohli welcoming Ollie Robinson. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/w9nuViq84B— Sidhaarth ⚒ (@sidhaarthd) August 16, 2021
Robinson got nothin' to speak there!
Leave buttler... kohli....he is our boy..... target... Robinson....#IndvsEng— dask (@proudindianizme) August 16, 2021
Lol! Yeah..🤣🤣🤣
Robinson is like meine kya kardia yarr kohli meri itni kunn maar raha bhai 🤣— 𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 (@Kohliesque) August 16, 2021
Virat Kohli was lookin' so ANIMATED today!🤣🤣
Just want to see Kohli’s reaction when Ollie Robinson is dismissed….There would be 500 times more emotions coming from him for sure 💯#ENGvIND— Vivek Desai (@vivekdesai1993) August 16, 2021
Robinson got nothin' for ENGLAND after Kohli's sledging.
Kohli Bribing Robinson With Few Brand Endorsement.— Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) August 16, 2021
Hahaha! So TRUE af!🔥
Kohli made Robinson nervous just by chit-chat— Robin (@robin_rounder) August 16, 2021
Robinson be lik: What did I do??
Virat Kohli taunting to Robinson. He is on fire. 🔥🤣 #IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/WJx86mIzj3— ︎ ︎Mahi (@KohlizBitch) August 16, 2021
This will never happen for a reason! 🤣 Remember the name KING KOHLI
Would love Robinson to block the last ball of the day and put his finger over his lips and look towards Kohli 😂— Alan Drewett Jnr (@alandrewettjnr) August 16, 2021
