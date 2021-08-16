 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to a 'charged up' Virat Kohli sledging Ollie Robinson at Lord's

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:27 PM

    It's hard to separate the cameras away from Virat Kohli as he never runs out of fuel, and with his wild celebrations, sledges and raw emotions often manage to hog the limelight. In the closing phases at Lord's, Ollie Robinson bore the brunt of Kohli's aggression as he was constantly into his ears.

    That's hard on Ollie!!🤣🤣🤣

    Robinson got nothin' to speak there!

    Lol! Yeah..🤣🤣🤣

    Virat Kohli was lookin' so ANIMATED today!🤣🤣

    Robinson got nothin' for ENGLAND after Kohli's sledging.

    Hahaha! So TRUE af!🔥

    Robinson be lik: What did I do??

    This will never happen for a reason! 🤣 Remember the name KING KOHLI

