IPL 2021 | ‘Too early’ to comment on Rashid Khan’s IPL participation, reveals BCCI source

Today at 3:23 PM
Following the political developments in Afghanistan over the last week, a BCCI source has asserted that the participation of Rashid Khan and other Afghan players is not confirmed. The second leg of IPL 2021, which was disrupted because of COVID, will kick start in the UAE from September 19.
Rashid Khan has become a familiar face to all cricket leagues around the world. The Afghanistan cricketer has always amazed everyone with his skills and passion towards the game. The star cricketer is currently playing in ‘The Hundred’ for Trent Rockets and is topping the top wicket taker’s list with nine wickets so far.
With the political situation taking a new turn in Afghanistan, it is uncertain that Rashid Khan will feature in the IPL which is scheduled to start from September 19. The BCCI is keeping an eye on the developments and is hoping to see participation of Rahsid and other Afghan players in the Indian Premier League.
"It is too early to comment but we are keeping a watch. For us, nothing changes and we expect Rashid and other Afghan players would be part of IPL," a BCCI source told PTI.
Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi play for Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Mujeeb Zadran plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL. It remains to be seen if Rashid and Nabi stay back in the UK after completion of 'The Hundred' on August 21.
