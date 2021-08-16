ENG vs IND | Virat Kohli didn’t play well in second innings, believes Sunil Gavaskar

“When you talk about this 'trying to take this attack to the opposition' approach, and if that is what intent is, it can get you into trouble like we saw. I think every batsman should be left alone to find his own method. This is a Test match. In ODI and T20I, it’s a completely different situation, but over here, what they need to look into is get themselves in and try to play in the old-fashioned V. Play only when you have fought through," Gavaskar added.