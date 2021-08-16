ENG vs IND | Play a spinner in your team regardless of conditions, asserts Shane Warne

The pitch has progressively got slower in the game, and the visitors will rely on Jadeja’s left-arm spin, as much on their four seamers. On Day 4, Moeen dismissed a well set Ajinkya Rahanefor 61, before sending back an in-form Jadeja with an absolute peach. The left-hander pressed forward to a good-length delivery on middle and leg, which took enough turn after pitching to take the top of off-stump - an off-spinner’s delight.