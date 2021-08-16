ENG vs IND | Cannot rely on Joe Root every time for runs, declares Moeen Ali

After Joe Root scored an unbeaten 180 in the first innings, Moeen Ali has stated that the team should not just rely on the skipper for runs. The all-rounder added that the England team should play with confidence regardless of pressure to have an upperhand on the Indian side.

Moeen Ali is enjoying every bit of his Test return in the ongoing second match of the series against India at Lord’s. Receiving a call after the drawn first Test at Trent Bridge, the 34-year-old is featuring only in his second Test in two years. The last Test he played against India was in Chennai, where he clinched eight wickets in the match.

Joe Root scored an unbeaten 180 in England's first innings, his fifth Test century of this year, and second against India in the series. He has piled on 1,244 runs in 2021, with England's second highest run-scorer, Rory Burns, on 363. The English all-rounder stated that the team should not rely on Joe Root every time when there is a difficulty to find runs.

"We can't just rely on Rooty. I will try to take responsibility as much as everyone else," Moeen told BBC Sport.

When the fourth day was called off, India was 181/6 and had a lead of 154 runs against England. The hosts are already facing the highest successful fourth-innings chase at Lord's since 2012. Chasing down 200 above at Lord’s on the final day will be a tough call for the English batsman, as it has happened only three times historically. The right arm off spinner feels that England has to play well regardless of the pressure to chase down India.

"It's already a tricky target. It's a good score," said off-spinner Moeen, who removed Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja late on Sunday. We are going to have to play well regardless of the pressure of chasing. It could be more with Pant in. Anything over 200 or 250 is going to be difficult."

England hasn't tasted a win in their last six matches. The first Test ended up in a draw after the rain wiped out the final day at Trent Bridge. England has bowled well to restrict India 181/6 in the second innings. Ali believes that the morning session will be crucial in deciding the fate of the match.

"You have to keep believing in Test cricket, but that can be the most difficult thing to do," said Moeen, who is playing only his second Test since August 2019. For us to get better as a team, we need to show more of that fight for long periods. It's a fantastic game. Both teams are in a decent situation. Tomorrow morning is crucial."