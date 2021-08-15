 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to two English players stepping onto the ball with spikes

    England players were embroiled in a controversy on Sunday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:31 PM

    A controversial incident occurred on Day 4 of the ongoing India-England Test at Lord’s when two English players were seen stepping onto the ball during the 34th over of India's innings. Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra were quick to react to the issue, while Stuart Broad defended his teammates.

    Was it ball-tampering??

    Hahaha! Gotta move on.

    Ball-tampering live!

    Very disgusting to watch this!

    Looks like!

    Kp should answer this!

