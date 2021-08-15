Twitter reacts to two English players stepping onto the ball with spikes

Today at 9:31 PM
A controversial incident occurred on Day 4 of the ongoing India-England Test at Lord’s when two English players were seen stepping onto the ball during the 34th over of India's innings. Virender Sehwag and Aakash Chopra were quick to react to the issue, while Stuart Broad defended his teammates.
Was it ball-tampering??
Epic display of sportsmanship from the sanctimonious poms yet again #ENGvIND @elitecynic @cricrohit pic.twitter.com/7VM7zVJDDC— Pranav Ramakanthan (@duality_pranav) August 15, 2021
Hahaha! Gotta move on.
Disgusting, but I am not surprised— Falak (@FalakRF) August 15, 2021
Ball-tampering live!
Yeh kya ho raha hai.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2021
Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures 😀 pic.twitter.com/RcL4I2VJsC
‘Is it ball tampering’: Virender Sehwag questions sprit of England after shocking visuals emerge | Cricket News https://t.co/yj9xW2e9zn— HandShake4U (@UShake4) August 15, 2021
Very disgusting to watch this!
Another way of ball-tampering? Netizens question after England seen stamping ball using shoe spikes pic.twitter.com/FS1wGEvgRB— Amol (@amolmadavi_17) August 15, 2021
Looks like!
This should count under ball tampering— CricKeeper (@Cricksmartplay) August 15, 2021
Kp should answer this!
If THIS isn’t an attempt to alter the condition of the ball, then what is?? #BallTampering #INDvENG @HomeOfCricket pic.twitter.com/d4ognnDw1I— Suyash Jadhav (@Suyash082002) August 15, 2021
Stop your players from ball tampering!— Shubham Gupta (@synicalsoul) August 15, 2021
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.