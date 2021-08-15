Twitter reacts to a 'fiery' Virat Kohli sledging back James Anderson

Today at 5:31 PM
Ever since Jasprit Bumrah delivered a fearsome spell of short-pitched bowling against James Anderson, things have heated up in the middle between both the teams. On Sunday, Virat Kohli, who was clearly unimpressed with James Anderson's antics, and gave it back to the pacer in a heated exchange.
What was it??
Kohli 😭😭😭 dcml man 😭 pic.twitter.com/fCgRjh5TLR— Uzair 🏴🇵🇰 | ⭐⭐ (@CFCUzair) August 15, 2021
Hahaha!
"You are swearing at me? Like you did to Bumrah?. This isn't your backyard".— Aadi*~* (@Aadi7ya) August 15, 2021
Go back to second tweet!
Sirf hmko hi "Fcuking" sunai de rha hai kya?— Alok 🏏 (@CricCrazyAlok) August 15, 2021
😭😭😭
Kohli is so ridiculous!
Hahaha he definitely said that loudly kiya banda hai— Uzair 🏴🇵🇰 | ⭐⭐ (@CFCUzair) August 15, 2021
Again back to 2nd tweet!
KYA BOLA , FUCKING AUR BACKYARD KO CHODKE KUCH SUNAI NAHI DIYA 😬— Shubham (@Cric_Shubham) August 15, 2021
Yeah!
Abhi maza aayega na bhidu😍— Wellu (@Wellutwt) August 15, 2021
Londa form mein hai aur gusse mein bhi 😍😂— Pulkit 🦊 (@RT_de_de) August 15, 2021
