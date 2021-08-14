Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli losing his cool after a marginal LBW call

Today at 10:42 PM
Indian skipper Virat Kohli was visibly furious after Joe Root survived a close leg-before shout in the closing moments of the third day’s play at Lord’s. The visitors had reviewed a turned-down appeal against Root off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling, which wasn’t overturned due to the umpire's call.
Here's how twitter reacted on it!
kohli abuses are orgy ; pic.twitter.com/LgvXgmRLLF— - (@nrcexe) August 14, 2021
Very poor form of luck!
Virat Kohli and DRS,— 💥Mahesh💥 (@BourbonMahesh) August 14, 2021
Failure Love story!
DRS is disaster at Lord's for India!
Siraj,Gough,Virat .Put this trio on Lord''s honors board on the reward of DRS. #ViratKohli #Siraj #Gough #INDvENG— BPK (@bheemapk_) August 14, 2021
Hahaha! Yeah.
Hey @imVkohli never ever take the DRS against #MichaelGough’s decision he’s the best!— मगोत्रा विकास 🇮🇳 (@Vkay_ix) August 14, 2021
So easy and never ending love story!
Convencing kohli @imVkohli for taking DRS is like getting one ready for picnic...means very easy😀😀— Akash Mishra (@iam_aakami) August 14, 2021
#INDvENG Instead of @imVkohli, let a blind cat decide whether to go for #DRS when @mdsirajofficial is bowling. We will probably get more success. 🙄— Vikram Varun (@VikramVarun) August 14, 2021
Not even 10% of luck!
Damn, @imVkohli again poor with #DRS . #INDvENG #LordsTest— Saurabh Sinha 🇮🇳 (@imsouravsinha10) August 14, 2021
