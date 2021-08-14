 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli losing his cool after a marginal LBW call

    Virat continues with the DRS bacdluck

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:42 PM

    Indian skipper Virat Kohli was visibly furious after Joe Root survived a close leg-before shout in the closing moments of the third day’s play at Lord’s. The visitors had reviewed a turned-down appeal against Root off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling, which wasn’t overturned due to the umpire's call.

    Here's how twitter reacted on it!

    Very poor form of luck!

    DRS is disaster at Lord's for India!

    Hahaha! Yeah.

    So easy and never ending love story!

    Not even 10% of luck!

