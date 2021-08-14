Twitter reacts to Lord’s crowd hurling champagne corks at Rahul before Kohli asks him to reciprocate

Today at 7:54 PM
A bizarre incident occurred on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord’s when the crowd at the Home of Cricket was seen throwing champagne bottle corks at KL Rahul, who was fielding near the boundary ropes. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was clearly unimpressed and asked his teammate to hurl them back.
This is disgusting!
Virat Kohli signaling to KL Rahul to throw it back to the crowd pic.twitter.com/OjJkixqJJA— Pranjal (@Pranjal_King_18) August 14, 2021
Kohli should have been in KL's place!
Virat Kohli signaling to KL Rahul to throw it back to the crowd pic.twitter.com/jKpntCNK1C— Mehul arora (@me_mehul02) August 14, 2021
This is worse from ENGLISH crowd!
But but England is a developed country worst fan base for a reason they thrown wine bottle corks on @klrahul11 cheap fan base 😪 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/umCBKayNCy— NTR_VK _Thaman_Addict❤️🔥 (@TejaPandruvada) August 14, 2021
You should ask a youtuber called Hindustani Bau on this!
What's your say @MichaelVaughan on England's crowd throwing Corks on KL Rahul while fielding?— Y A S H🦂 (@GonnadeYash) August 14, 2021
Shameful gesture!
Beer corks thrown at @HomeOfCricket on @klrahul11 so Shameful @BCCI#indiavsEngland pic.twitter.com/81VGKdicwg— Kamalbagga@ (@Kamalbagga15) August 14, 2021
Throwing Beer Corks on KL Rahul.
What they've done to kl Rahul bro?— Mr.V🇮🇳 (@VamsihereV) August 14, 2021
They will definitely get it back before the series!😡
#England fans throwing wine bottle caps on indian players especially on #KLRahul this is a shameless thing. And mind it #Lords is a home of #Cricket it's not bar or club 😡 #engvind #LordsTest #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/S5OJgMUbJW— Disha patel (stay safe)😷💉🦠 (@Disha_cricket) August 14, 2021
Bullshit at LORDS!
English fans again showing their disgusting behaviour by throwing champagne corks at Kl Rahul. Imagine if England players were treated like this in India. Every England cricket legends would have criticized our fans. Now none of them will open their mouth. #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/4Ao1Vx3VIn— saurav sauru (@DeSaurav12) August 14, 2021
