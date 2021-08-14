 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts to Lord’s crowd hurling champagne corks at Rahul before Kohli asks him to reciprocate

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    English crowd throwing beer corks at KL Rahul

    Twitter

    Twitter reacts to Lord’s crowd hurling champagne corks at Rahul before Kohli asks him to reciprocate

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:54 PM

    A bizarre incident occurred on Day 3 of the second Test at Lord’s when the crowd at the Home of Cricket was seen throwing champagne bottle corks at KL Rahul, who was fielding near the boundary ropes. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was clearly unimpressed and asked his teammate to hurl them back.

    This is disgusting!

    Kohli should have been in KL's place!

    This is worse from ENGLISH crowd!

    You should ask a youtuber called Hindustani Bau on this!

    Shameful gesture!

    Throwing Beer Corks on KL Rahul.

    They will definitely get it back before the series!😡

    Bullshit at LORDS!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down