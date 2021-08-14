Twitter reacts as intruding fan ‘Jarvo’ sporting Indian jersey takes center stage at Lord's

Today at 8:36 PM
The players and the spectators shared a light moment at Lord’s, when a fan sporting India’s Test jersey numbered 69, titled ‘Jarvo’ entered the field. Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja could barely control their laughter, before the man was escorted off by the security guards.
The LEGEND for sure!😂
Video— FirstSportz (@SportzFirst) August 14, 2021
This is hilarious😂#ENGvsIND #INDvsENG #Jarvo69 #LordsTestpic.twitter.com/iGHWSJ8fTV
Hilarious moment of the day!😂😂😂
@cymrupricey @J10RWE @Seb_Phillips he was wearing an Indian top, I don’t understand how they realised he weren’t on the team 🤷🏻♂️😂— Dale Bowen (@DaleABowen) August 14, 2021
Oh god! LOL..😂😂
Jarvo has just 2 runs less than Rahane in this series though!— aps 🦋 (@slatsyyy) August 14, 2021
He definitely had a chance to play for India there!
JARVO 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GLDLrIB15x— brandon lee (@E79800) August 14, 2021
Name is EPIC and the Number reminds all😂😂
Jarvo 69 🤡 pic.twitter.com/mgMvfiD5SO— Sreekar (@RathnaSreekar) August 14, 2021
He's one of the craziest!
What a guy. #jarvo https://t.co/x4oaNGZrck— Thomas Merriman (@TomMerriman82) August 14, 2021
Hahaha!
Hilarious moment - An Englishman named 'Jarvo' tried to play test cricket for Team India after lunch today 😅😂 ... #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HRe7agZNaN— Atharv Sharma (@Atharv_cricket) August 14, 2021
🤣🤣🤣 Jarvo 69 hahaha https://t.co/5x5i9M1vi9— Camobabo (@CamoBabo) August 14, 2021
Audience will never forget this!
Jarvo 69, The Legend😂🤣😂 https://t.co/ZFUWTeLaa0— AZ⅃AИ 𓆃 (@hashtag_tamizh) August 14, 2021
