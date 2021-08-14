Faf du Plessis to miss ‘The Hundred’ due to concussion

Today at 4:02 PM
Faf du Plessis will not play in the inaugural edition of The Hundred competition as he was concussed during Pakistan Super League. Earlier, the former Proteas skipper was handed over the captaincy role in the tourney after Australia’s Aaron Finch missed the competition due to national duties.
After suffering from concussion in Pakistan Super League earlier in June and failing to recover, Faf Du Plessis has been ruled out of the inaugural edition of The Hundred. The former Proteas captain had earlier missed the initial three games as part of his recovery. Du Plessis suffered the concussion when his head collided with his Quetta Gladiators teammate Mohammad Hasnain’s knee in Abu Dhabi in June. In the five games he played in PSL 2021, du Plessis scored 76 runs in four innings at an average of 19 and a strike rate of 122.58.
The veteran batsman travelled back to South Africa after the concussion and had to go back to Croatia to quarantine ahead of The Hundred. The former Proteas skipper was originally scheduled to captain the Superchargers as the to-be captain Aaron Finch had decided to skip the tournament, owing to his national duties. Earlier, du Plessis was not selected in South Africa’s T20 side for the tour of Sri Lanka. Faf du Plessis will travel back to South Africa for his complete recovery. The 37-year-old is hopeful of featuring in the next edition of The Hundred
"I'm really so grateful for all the support through this difficult injury and feel like I'm very close to playing again," du Plessis said.
Dane Vilas will continue as his replacement at Northern Superchargers for the remainder of the competition.
