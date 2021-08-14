ENG vs IND | Rishabh Pant reminds me of Adam Gilchrist, quips David Lloyd

Former English cricketer, David Lloyd has stated that India's young wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant reminds him of Adam Gilchrist, the Australian great. Pant scored a crucial 37 in India’s first innings against England at Lord’s, after the visitors had lost two quick wickets on the second morning.

India had a good start to the second Test at Lord's as Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul built a 126 run partnership for the first wicket on Day 1. After Rohit fell to James Anderon, Rahul took over with a sublime hundred. However, India slumped from 267/2 to 282/5 on the second morning, before Rishabh Pant’s 37 somewhat resurrected the innings.

Pant was one of India’s standout performers during their historic series win in Australia, with scores of 97 and 89* in Sydney and Brisbane respectively. He carried his glorious run to the home series against England, his reverse scoop off James Anderson in Ahmedabad being a major highlight.

Pant likes to go after the bowlers, irrespective of the situation - an art Adam Gilchrist mastered throughout his career. David Llyod couldn’t be more impressed with the youngster’s intent.

"England had taken two early wickets when Rishabh Pant came to the crease. DK asked me: 'As a former coach would you tell him to rein it in?' No, I wouldn't. It's his role to take the attack to the opposition whatever the situation. He reminds me of Adam Gilchrist. There's no dropping anchor. Wrest the initiative back. And quickly," Lloyd wrote for the Daily Mail.

Pant, along with all-rounder Ravindar Jadeja put on a crucial 49-run stand for the sixth wicket on Friday. He fearlessly attacked the English bowlers during an innings that featured five hits to the fence.

The Delhi batsman averages 51.83 in 2021, the most among India’s middle-order batsmen in the period. Undoubtedly, he’s crucial to India’s chances in the ongoing series, as they seek their first Test series win in England since 2007.