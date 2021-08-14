ENG vs IND | Lord’s brings best out of me, claims James Anderson

James Anderson, who grabbed his fourth five-for against India at Lord’s during the second Test, claimed that Lord's always brings the best out of him. The veteran seam bowler is highly impressed with skipper Joe Root’s performance with bat and the way he has led the team in the last few years.

After a one-sided day one at Lord’s, the Three Lions got back the momentum on the second day as the English pacers showcased persistent bowling. It was James Anderson, the senior spearhead of England, who troubled Indian batsmen the most along with Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood at Lord’s. Anderson grabbed four wickets in the first Test at Nottingham and continued his fine run and bettered it by five wickets in the first innings of the second Test.

Lord’s has been always special to the veteran fast bowler as he grabbed his seventh five-for at the venue and fourth against India. Anderson also clinched a milestone as he became the oldest fast bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in Test cricket since 1951. The 39-year-old stated that Lord's always brings the best out of him whenever he plays at the venue.

"There's something that is extra bit special about Lord's, certainly for me. It just seemed to bring the best out of me. The last few times I've come here, you kind of think, well, this was my last time playing here so you want it to be a good performance," Anderson said.

England Skipper, Joe Root once again showcased his class with an unbeaten knock and he never gave any chance to the Indian bowlers to outplay him. Root was the man of the match in the Nottingham Test as he scored 64 in the first innings and he knocked a brilliant ton (109) in the second innings. Root is currently the highest run-getter for England in the 2020-2021 calendar year.

The veteran fast bowler is highly impressed with the way Root has led the team in the past while he knocked good scores with the bat.

Absolutely, he's been amazing. Throughout his career, and in this last 12 months in particular with everything that we've been through with the pandemic and pressure on this team, to be able to captain the side, and perform the way he has is nothing more than superhuman. I couldn't speak highly enough of him, and every time he goes out, he just shows the class and today was exactly that."Anderson said at the end of day two's proceedings.

England lost two early wickets to Mohammmed Siraj, but Rory Burns and Joe Root looked promising with their 85 run stand after Hameed went back to the dressing room. Mohammed Shami came in and put an end to the partnership by taking down Rory Burns(49) who was eyeing a half-century. When the day ended, it was Joe Root (48*) and Jonny Bairstow(6*) at the crease as England trail by 245 runs. Anderson is pleased with the stage England are at the moment

We are in a decent position. I know we still have a lot of hard work to do but pretty pleased with the way we are.", he added.