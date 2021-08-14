ENG vs IND | Leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin will haunt Virat Kohli and his team, opines Aakash Chopra

India announced their playing XI with four seamers and a lone spinner, similar to the first Test in Nottingham. Ishant Sharma was selected as the fourth seamer as he replaced an injured Shardul Thakur. Skipper Virat Kohli decided to boost the pace strength as the Lord’s pitch offers help to the pacers. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was picked as the lone spinner in the team, which made the management leave out Ashwin for the second Test at Lord’s. Moreover, England bowlers did not allow the Indian tailenders to put up a fight as the visitors were restricted to 364.