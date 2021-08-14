ENG vs IND | KL Rahul's confidence is great to watch, reckons Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq stated that it was great to watch KL Rahul playing with confidence in the second innings against England at Lord’s . The former Pakistan skipper lauded Rahul’s 84 at Nottingham and said that it was a crucial innings for the team to take the lead against the English side.

Indian opener KL Rahul has already cemented his position in the opening slot with his magnificent performances in the series against England. He has batted flawlessly against the Three Lions so far in the ongoing series. The Karnataka right-hander continued from where he had left at Trent Bridge and scored a brilliant century in the at Lord’s. Before the series, Rahul was considered as a middle-order back-up, but the injury to Mayank Agarwal opened the doors for the 29-year-old to open along with Rohit Sharma.

In the first Test against England at Trent Bridge, he scored 84 which helped India to take a decent lead. At Lord’s too, Rahul was solid and showcased his class and temperament. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam is highly impressed with Rahul’s penchant to score runs and stated that it is great to watch the 29-year-old play with confidence.

"The confidence with which he is playing is great to watch. Even in the first Test, where he scored 84, it was more crucial than anyone else. He helped India gain the lead and played a huge role. So huge congratulations to KL Rahul," stated Inzamam.

Following his century at Lord’s, Rahul received applause from all parts of the world. It was his sixth Test century with five of them coming away from home. Earlier, in the 2018 tour, Rahul had scored a magnificent 149 against England at Oval. The cricket expert termed him ‘rare talent’ as most of his Test centuries have come in overseas conditions.

"If we talk about KL Rahul, five of his six Test centuries have come away from home. This is second in England and he has scored a century in Australia as well. Very rarely do we see batsmen with such performances. Very few batsmen have such a record where their initial 8-10 centuries are away from home," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

"You might have seen plenty of players with away centuries, but usually they score their first set of hundreds at home, gain experience and then score away. However, KL Rahul's system is the opposite.”