ENG vs IND | Frustrated when I am set and get out, quips KL Rahul

KL Rahul on Wednesday revealed that he was frustrated at missing a bigger score after he scored a brilliant hundred in the first innings of the second Test against England at Lord's. The Karnataka right-hander stated that India has plans for every English batsman and the team will stick to it.

KL Rahul’s century on the first day of the second Test against England won him plenty of applause from several former cricketers and experts. The 29-year-old knocked 129 runs in the first innings against England at Lord’s. With his ton at Lord’s, Rahul claimed his sixth Test century and fifth overseas. Earlier, during the 2018 tour of England, the Punjab Kings skipper scored 149 in the fifth Test at Oval, followed by his 84 in the first innings of the Nottingham Test.

Rahul (129) could add only two runs on the second day of the Second Test match as Ollie Robinson took him to the hands of Dominic Sibley. The Karnataka batsman expressed his disappointment on his dismissal while he was well set to score big.

“I always get frustrated when I am set and get out. The morning today was crucial and I was just planning to add 70-80 runs in the morning session. I was feeling good, I was set. I am frustrated I missed out on a juicy half volley," the stylish Karnataka right-hander said at the press conference after the second day's play.

India ended up scoring 364 in their first innings as James Anderson led the bowling attack with five wickets to his name. The partnership between Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja was the only stand out performance in the Indian innings on the second day at Lord’s. England’s batting looked flaky as Siraj scalped the wickets of Sibley and Hameed. English skipper Joe Root and Rory Burns built a 85 run stand, which stood out in the innings.

KL Rahul stated that the plan for India would be to pick some early wickets on the third day to put the hosts under pressure.

"It's too early to predict. We are taking things as it comes. Our plan will be to take some wickets tomorrow. We have planned for every batsmen and we will stick to our plans," he said.