CA and ECB confirm availability of players for IPL 2021

Cricket Australia and England Cricket Board have cleared the participation of their players for the second leg of IPL in the UAE. As a result of this, the English cricket team will not be touring Pakistan as they will be taking part in the cash-rich league that will be played next month.

The BCCI has informed the eight IPL franchises about the availability of foreign players, especially the England and Australian cricketers as they have received a nod from their respective cricket boards to feature in the tournament that will commence from next month in the UAE.

IPL 2021 is scheduled to be played from September 19 to October 15. IPL COO Hemang Amin called the franchises to inform them about the availability of the players. However, the final decision will be left to the players to feature in the IPL or to stay out of the lengthy bio-bubbles.

The officials of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have stated that their key overseas players are available for the IPL matches.

"We have got a call from the IPL office and have been informed that the boards have no objection to their players' participation. It is now up to the players," Kasi Viswanathan of Chennai Super Kings told Cricbuzz.

"Our Australian and English players (Jason Behrendorff, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali) are available," he added.

"We've been told of the clearance. Now the team manager will contact the players individually," the Punjab Kings CEO said.

Three Australians, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques and Jhye Richardson, and two English players, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan, are part of Punjab Kings' side.