Aaron Finch undergoes successful knee injury, targets T20 World Cup return

“Jumped in for a quick procedure yesterday... I am on pain killers at the moment, and now all roads lead to recovery,” Finch told Sportstar. “Let’s wait and see how we go at the World Cup, and after that, we will see what the perception [around the middle-order] looks like. We are out there giving it a crack every time we step on the field, no matter which team we have in the park. We are representing Australia. At the moment, I don’t think there is a problem.”