Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli burning India's second review despite Pant's warning

Once a wise man had said never trust a bowler's word to take DRS reviews, as for them, everything that hits the pads is OUT. Virat Kohli, on insistence of Mohammed Siraj decided to review an LBW decision against Joe Root, despite Rishabh Pant's warning, only to return disappointed yet again.
Mohammad Siraj convinced Virat Kohli to take the review of Joe Root, but Rishabh Pant was denying. pic.twitter.com/WepEASpDWH— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 13, 2021
Lol!!!!😂😂😂😂
Waaah Rishabh bhai pic.twitter.com/8QTKMQSBWd— Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) August 13, 2021
That's ridiculous from Virat Kohli!
Kohli be like- kya karu me ek bol raha lelu ek bol raha hai na lu— Kevin Chaudhari (@Rcbiankevin) August 13, 2021
Bhad me gaya le hi leta hu
😂
How to waste a review?? A: Virat Kohli
August 13, 2021
Pant tried do a miracle for the first and Virat Denied it!
Pant 😂😂😂— 🅚🅕🅣 ᴸᶦᶠᵗ 🏹 (@Murugan_Pon45) August 13, 2021
ROLF!! Funnt AF🤣😂
Full videos of Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant DRS taking funny moments 📸https://t.co/C2LOShxVI6— ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) August 13, 2021
My vote for PANT!
Make Rishabh Pant Captain RIGHT NOW. @RishabhPant17— Mohit Grover 🇮🇳 (@mgmohitgrover) August 13, 2021
Test match me review maje ke lie le rhe hain Kaptaan saab ??? https://t.co/hu92Fes8WL
Looked like a street cricket REVIEW!
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant funny moments while taking DRS 🤣😂#ViratKohli #RishabhPant #Pant #ENGvIND #ENGvsIND #INDvENG— ABDULLAH NEAZ (@AbdullahNeaz) August 13, 2021
pic.twitter.com/GJZiF8UvU1
DRS is always DHONI's property!
It is still a Dhoni's Review System ..— Karthi (@keystox) August 13, 2021
virat kholi Rishabh Pant Siraj
Tough luck CHAMP! Better luck next time.
Rishabh Pant tried to stop Virat Kohli from taking Joe Root's review. #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/VBd3zEaFyl— Ayesha (@Aish_aa_) August 13, 2021
