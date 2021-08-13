 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli burning India's second review despite Pant's warning

    Rishabh Pant tries to stop DRS appealed by Siraj

    Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli burning India's second review despite Pant's warning

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:51 PM

    Once a wise man had said never trust a bowler's word to take DRS reviews, as for them, everything that hits the pads is OUT. Virat Kohli, on insistence of Mohammed Siraj decided to review an LBW decision against Joe Root, despite Rishabh Pant's warning, only to return disappointed yet again.

    Next Indian Captain Rishabh Pant!😂

    Lol!!!!😂😂😂😂

    That's ridiculous from Virat Kohli!

    How to waste a review?? A: Virat Kohli 

    Pant tried do a miracle for the first and Virat Denied it!

    ROLF!! Funnt AF🤣😂

    My vote for PANT!

    Looked like a street cricket REVIEW!

    DRS is always DHONI's property!

    Tough luck CHAMP! Better luck next time.

