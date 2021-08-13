England, Pakistan and India most probable to bag T20 World Cup, believes Herschelle Gibbs

Herschelle Gibbs has stated that England, Pakistan, and India are among the top contenders for the T20 World Cup that will be held in UAE this year. He also singled out Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, and Jos Buttler for praise calling them as all surface players who could perform in all conditions.

With the T20 World Cup just around the corner, many cricket experts are putting forth their thoughts on the teams which are most likely to win the title. Former Proteas batter Herschelle Gibbs was one of the latest to do so and mentioned that India, England and Pakistan are the sides that are likely to win the World Cup Title. Calling India and England as strong sides, he pointed at the unpredictability of Pakistan as the reasons for his picks.

While talking about defending champions West Indies, Gibbs explained that the sides’ inability to deal with spinning tracks would prove to be their downfall in the UAE.

“Definitely [I would say] England, Pakistan, and India. You never know, Sri Lanka could be in with a shot or maybe even Bangladesh. I think definitely, for now, Pakistan, India, and England for now. It also depends on what the conditions are going to be like. The unpredictability of Pakistan is always in the mix. Obviously, India and England [are strong sides],” Gibbs said as reported by Cricket Pakistan

A lot depends on the wickets. If it is going to turn a little, I don’t think the West Indies are going to be as dangerous because they like the ball coming onto the bat. They like wickets that don’t turn. If there is spin, it doesn’t always suit the West Indies.”

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to start this October and Gibbs has already named Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith, and Jos Buttler as the batters who he believes are currently the best in the business. He also praised these players for their never ending thirst to score runs no matter the conditions.

“There is [Virat] Kohli, Babar Azam, Jos Buttler. There are just so many good batsmen. Some from West Indies as well. You have power hitters and finishers. At this stage Kohli, Babar Azam, Steve Smith, obviously AB de Villiers retired, then there is Jos Buttler, and on and on,” Gibbs added.

You can say five or six batsmen are good because they can play on all types of surfaces and not only flat decks which are good for batting. They are very skillful and that is what makes them really good while separating them from the rest. The hunger that they have and play with the game after game is what makes them great. They never give their wickets away easily. That is what makes them special.”