Did pretty much everything I could've done in T20 Blast for World Cup selection, believes Marnus Labuschagne

Following his incredible performance in the T20 Blast, Marnus Labuschagne has asserted that he has done everything he can to justify his selection for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The Aussie added that his ability to counter spin could work in his favour with the World Cup being played in the UAE.

Labuschagne was left out of the Australian team that recently toured the Caribbean and Bangladesh, where a lackluster performance led to the Men in Yellow losing both T20I series by a score of 4-1. The Australian selectors stated ‘logistical reasons’ for his absence, pointing towards the fact that he was better off improving his T20 game. The Aussie went on to play in the T20 Blast for Glamorgan where he scored 390 runs at an average of 55.71 with a strike rate of 140.79. Along with his batting exploits, Labuschagne bagged nine wickets in just eight matches.

Labuschagne asserted that his performance in the T20 Blast will hold him in good stead as the Aussie selectors finalize their squad for the T20 World Cup.

“I certainly think the games I played in England have helped me a lot with just learning my own game in T20 cricket and it's shown that if there's that sort of role that (selectors) need (to be filled), then I'm available,” Labuschagne said, reported Cricket Australia.

“Pretty much everything I could've done (for T20 World Cup selection), I did in England. I played eight games in the Blast and that was really fun, just to play that role at three and four and bowling a lot of overs."

Labuschagne spent the majority of his time in the UK batting at number three and four. However, when it comes to the Australian ranks, there is a lot of competition for these places in the form of Mitchell Marsh and the potential return of Steve Smith. But that is not all the players that the Queensland star has to deal with as Glen Maxwell and Marcus Stonis are in the hunt as well.

However, the youngster’s remarkable footwork against the spinning ball could very well be the factor that works in his favour considering the fact that the World Cup would be held in the UAE.

"I think it (play against spin) is certainly in my favour, but I'm not a selector so it's hard to judge how they're viewing it," Labuschagne explained.

But I certainly think where we're playing in the UAE, and with conditions being more spin friendly, it might be an option.”

Following his successful stint with Glamorgan, Labuschagne returned to Australia last month. With all the discussion surrounding the mental health of players in the bubble, Labuschagne revealed that he did not experience the same. However, the Aussie was quick to add that he understood why some players would struggle with ‘bubble fatigue’.

"I'm certainly not feeling (any bubble fatigue) but I can understand that people with young families, it can be really hard being away,” Labuschagne said.

