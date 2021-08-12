VIDEO | 'Magical' Anderson delivers a jaffa to deny Rohit Sharma a Test hundred at Lord's 

Today at 8:50 PM
James Anderson remains a sheer delight to watch even at 39 and has aged like a fine wine. On the opening day of the Lord's Test, he was at the peak of his wizardly powers, and against the run of play, dismissed a well-set Rohit Sharma for 83 to deny him a much awaited overseas Test hundred.
English skipper Joe Root called it right at the toss and asked India to bat first, looking at the overcast conditions. However, against Root and England's expectations, the Indian openers batted solidly and showcased immense patience, skills and temperament to get the tourists off to a great start. India were able to put on a century stand for the first wicket for the first time outside Asia since 2010.
While both the openers started slowly, Rohit Sharma changed his gears later on and was looking set to cross the 100-run-barrier outside India for the first time in his Test career. He was threatening to take the game further away from the hosts after lunch and looked indomitable. England had a spread-out field after 40 overs, adopting a slightly defensive approach. But then, Root brought James Anderson into the attack and right in the second over of his comeback spell, the seasoned Anderson delivered gold.
After taking two deliveries away from Rohit, he bowled a nip-backer when the batter was least expecting it. The ball moved off the deck, kissed Rohit's pads and then disturbed his woodwork to deny the experienced Indian opener from carving his name on the Lord's honours board, at least in the first innings. Rohit was left stunned with the delivery and had no answer to it whatsoever, and had to take the long walk back to the pavilion for a well-made 83.
