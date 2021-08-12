VIDEO | 'Magical' Anderson delivers a jaffa to deny Rohit Sharma a Test hundred at Lord's 

After taking two deliveries away from Rohit, he bowled a nip-backer when the batter was least expecting it. The ball moved off the deck, kissed Rohit's pads and then disturbed his woodwork to deny the experienced Indian opener from carving his name on the Lord's honours board, at least in the first innings. Rohit was left stunned with the delivery and had no answer to it whatsoever, and had to take the long walk back to the pavilion for a well-made 83.