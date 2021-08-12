‘Magnificent’ Jadeja yet to realise his full potential, opines Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has heaped praises on Ravindra Jadeja, while stating that the all-rounder is yet to perform to his full potential. Jadeja has been in prime form with the bat in recent times, which was further evident in the first Test against England at Trent Bridge.

Ravindra Jadeja, boasting a rich skill-set with both bat and ball, not to forget his brilliant fielding skills, has been one of India’s mainstays across formats. While he has always been an automatic choice in India’s Test XI at home, there have been questions over his impact in overseas conditions in the past.

However, his significant rise in batting form of late has elevated his status as a world-class all-rounder. His batting average stands at an impressive 44.69 since 2018, the highest for anyone batting at No. 7 or below in the period (min. 500 runs). In his most recent outing at Trent Bridge, he scored a timely 56 to help India to a 95-run first-innings lead.

Virender Sehwag stressed upon the Saurashtra cricketer’s value to the Indian team, while stating that the full potential is yet to be realised.

“Now Ravindra Jadeja is a main bowler, left-arm spinner for India, and his contribution with the bat. He has not yet realized his potential but has already been magnificent,” Sehwag told Sony Sports, reported TOI.

Sehwag reminisced the time when Jadeja had first come to international cricket, during the 2009 Sri Lanka tour, and said that he was exactly the kind of player India needed at the time. He further acknowledged the 32-year-old’s contribution at Trent Bridge.

"I still remember when Ravindra Jadeja had come for the first time, I was the vice-captain that time, our mindset was to get a bowler who bats as well and gives a break to our main bowlers. He came with that thinking," Sehwag said.

“Ravindra Jadeja is an important player of this team, especially when we talk about Test match cricket because firstly, he bowls 25-30 overs and secondly, he comes and bats at No.7 or No.8. When batsmen get out, he scores the crucial runs. He scored 56 runs in this Test match, they were crucial runs. Probably, because of his 56 runs only India got the lead and went ahead of England.”