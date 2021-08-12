De Kock, Miller and Ngidi to miss ODIs in Sri Lanka

Today at 4:26 PM
Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi will miss the ODI leg of South Africa’s tour to Sri Lanka next month, before each of them returns for the subsequent three-match T20I series. Medium pacer Junior Dala and all-rounder Sisanda Magala have been named in the ODI and T20I squad respectively.
Quinton de Kock has been rested for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, while David Miller has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. As per a CSA release on Thursday, August 12, right-arm quick Lungi Ngidi has opted out with “personal reasons”. Bjorn Fortuin, who was a part of the setup in Ireland last month, was the other notable absentee from the 18-member squad. All four however, have been named in the three-match T20I series that follows.
Junior Dala, whose only two ODI appearances came in Sri Lanka back in 2018, is back to the 50-over setup, while bowling all-rounder Sisanda Magala has been named in the T20I squad. Magala had left South Africa's recent trip to the Caribbean and Ireland early, with an ankle injury.
South Africa had a successful tour to the West Indies, where they whitewashed the hosts 2-0 in Tests, before sealing a closely fought T20I series with three wins to two. They swept Ireland in the three-match T20I series, but a 1-1 draw in the preceding ODIs, which included their first ever defeat against the opponents, has put them on the tenth position in the Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The teams finishing in top seven by March 2023 will qualify for that year's World Cup, alongside hosts India, while another two will come through a qualifying tournament.
The three-match ODI series will be played from September 2 to September 7, followed by as many T20Is, beginning September 10. All six games will be played in Colombo.
ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Junior Dala, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams
T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams
