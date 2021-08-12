De Kock, Miller and Ngidi to miss ODIs in Sri Lanka

South Africa had a successful tour to the West Indies, where they whitewashed the hosts 2-0 in Tests, before sealing a closely fought T20I series with three wins to two. They swept Ireland in the three-match T20I series, but a 1-1 draw in the preceding ODIs, which included their first ever defeat against the opponents, has put them on the tenth position in the Cricket World Cup Super League standings. The teams finishing in top seven by March 2023 will qualify for that year's World Cup, alongside hosts India, while another two will come through a qualifying tournament.