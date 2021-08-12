Ashwell Prince named Bangladesh’s full-time batting coach

Today at 7:13 PM
Former South Africa batsman Ashwell Prince was named Bangladesh’s full-time batting coach, the BCB confirmed on Thursday. Prince had been with the team as a consultant in a temporary capacity during their tour of Zimbabwe last month, followed by the recent T20I series win against Australia.
Ashwell Prince was appointed Bangladesh’s full-time batting coach by the Bangladesh Cricket Board on Thursday, August 12, reported ESPNcricinfo. Prince has resigned as head coach of South Africa's Western Province to begin his new stint, which will end at the conclusion of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.
The 44-year-old had joined the Bangladesh team prior to their Zimbabwe tour last month and was a part of the setup during Bangladesh’s historic T20I series triumph against Australia recently. He joins two fellow South Africans in the setup - Russell Domingo, the head coach and fielding coach Ryan Cook.
Prince had earlier been in charge of the Cobras - the franchise which was dissolved into Western Province, Boland and South Western Districts - from the 2016-17 season. He had also served as the batting consultant and later as interim head coach for the South Africa ‘A’ team.
"What I will treasure most about my stint as head coach of the Cobras is, along with my coaching staff, assisting six young players to make their international debut for the Proteas," Prince said in a statement.
Assistant coach Faiek Davids will take over Prince's role in an acting capacity at Western Province at the start of the South African domestic season next month.
