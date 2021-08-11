ENG vs IND | England call up Saqib Mahmood amidst growing injury concerns

England have called up fast-bowler Saqib Mahmood as an injury cover ahead of the second Test against India at Lord's. The move comes after James Anderson missed a training session on Wednesday due to a thigh strain, preceded by the exit of Stuart Broad who pulled up during the warm-up on Tuesday.

England’s injury crisis has deepened with James Anderson being a doubtful starter for the second Test against India which will begin from Thursday, August 12, at Lord’s. Anderson missed a training session on Wednesday, August 11, and as per an ESPNcricinfo report, it is understood that he is suffering from a tight quad.

Earlier Stuart Broad had suffered an ankle injury during the warm-ups on Tuesday. The right-arm quick, who is one short of becoming the third England player with 150 Test caps, is awaiting the results of a scan after having appeared to slip during a light warm-up jog. With less than 24-hours remaining for the game, his inclusion seems unlikely.

Should both Anderson and Broad miss out, it will be the first instance that England will take the field in a home Test without any of their two premier-quicks, since Broad’s Test debut in 2007.

Fast Bowler Saqib Mahmood has been included in the England squad against India for the remainder of the five-match series. The 24-year-old pacer had led the bowling unit in the ODI series against Pakistan, bagging nine wickets at 13.66 across three games, which fetched him the Player of the Series award.

The Lancashire paceman has represented England in seven ODIs and nine T20Is till date, scalping 14 and seven wickets respectively. However, he might not be a certainty for the Lord’s Test, as England already have the experienced Mark Wood and Craig Overton in the squad.

England have suffered major injury concerns this summer, primarily in their fast-bowling department. Both Jofra Archer (elbow injury) and Ollie Stone (stress fracture) will be out of action for the rest of the year, while Chris Woakes too is nursing a bruised heel.

Meanwhile, England have announced that off-spinner Dom Bess will return to Yorkshire to compete in the Royal London Cup, after he was released from the Test squad following Moeen Ali's inclusion.

