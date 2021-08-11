ENG vs IND | England and India docked two WTC points each for slow over-rate

India and England have been docked two points each from their World Test Championship tally for the slow over-rate during the first Test at Trent Bridge. Both captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, which meant that there was no need for formal hearings.

India and England have been fined two World Test Championship points for their slow over-rates during the drawn Test in Nottingham. Under the new points system for the 2021-23 WTC cycle, teams earn two points each for a drawn result, instead of four they would get previously.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 % of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short," ICC said in a release.

Both teams have been fined 40% of the match-fee by match referee Chris Broad. The charges were laid by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire David Millns.

The release further stated that captains Joe Root and Virat Kohli pleaded guilty and accepted the proposed sanctions, and thus there was no need for any formal hearings.

A major factor for the slow over-rate could be the persistent rains and poor light, which saw several interruptions. Moreover, both teams had fielded a seam-heavy attack given the conditions, with them bowling 93.34% of the total overs bowled in the Test.

The lost points could prove costly for the teams, as was the case during the inaugural WTC final. Australia had lost four points for their slow over-rate during the 2020 Boxing Day Test against India in Melbourne. It cost them a spot in the final, which went to New Zealand, the eventual champions.