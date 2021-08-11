ENG v IND | Shardul Thakur ruled out of Lord’s Test with hamstring injury

However, the swing and seam friendly conditions leave a good case for a like for like replacement too, with the experienced Ishant Sharma and Umesh yadav waiting in the wings. Ishant especially, will be a tough candidate to overlook, given his experience and the impressive returns during the last trip in 2018. The Delhi quick was India’s star performer in India’s last win at Lord’s, in 2014, when his 7/74 in the fourth innings had powered India to a 95-run win.