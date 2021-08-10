Reports | Chris Cairns on life support following a major heart problem

Cairns is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s great all-rounders, having represented the country in 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is. His unbeaten century against India in the final of the ICC Knockout Trophy, 2000, was a major career highlight, which powered New Zealand to their first-ever global triumph. His 87 sixes in Tests - three better than Sir Viv Richards’ tally - was a record at the time of his retirement, in June 2004.