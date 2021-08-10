Reports | Chris Cairns on life support following a major heart problem

Today at 5:17 PM
Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is on full life support in a Canberra hospital, after suffering a major heart problem in the city last week, as reported by the New Zealand media on Tuesday, August 10. The 51-year-old will soon be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney.
Chris Cairns is said to have suffered an aortic dissection in his heart in Canberra last week, reported Newshub. An aortic dissection is a tear in the body's main artery and Cairns had undergone several operations after suffering a heart problem but had not responded to treatment as hoped.
New Zealand's players' union hasn’t been able to provide immediate comment. The board was respecting Cairns' right to privacy and declined to comment on the situation, stated a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) spokesperson.
Cairns is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s great all-rounders, having represented the country in 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is. His unbeaten century against India in the final of the ICC Knockout Trophy, 2000, was a major career highlight, which powered New Zealand to their first-ever global triumph. His 87 sixes in Tests - three better than Sir Viv Richards’ tally - was a record at the time of his retirement, in June 2004.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.