India’s young guns have made them a better team overseas, opines Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that India’s youngsters lend a great balance to the side, which has brought about great results overseas in recent times. He further stated that the Virat Kohli’s men are favorites to win the ongoing five-match Test series in England.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw, courtesy of persistent rains on the final day in Nottingham. That was after India had ended Day 4 at 52/1 in their second innings, 157 runs behind the required target. This was after the bowlers had put up a disciplined show across both innings, with Jasprit Bumrah leading the way with nine wickets in the match.

KL Rahul was the standout performer with the bat, his patient 84 in the first innings giving India a sizeable lead. Ravindra Jadeja too, played his part with a crucial 56.

Inzamam-ul-Haq, who led Pakistan in 31 Tests and 90 ODIs, was greatly impressed with India’s youngsters, and opined that they can excel in all conditions.

“There used to be a time in the past when Indians used to play well at their home but not that well in foreign tours,” Inzamam remarked, while speaking on his YouTube channel. “But after these youngsters came in, India has been doing well while touring abroad.

India’s historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia earlier this year, was brought about by some standout performances by the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar. The absence of senior members then, including that of skipper Virat Kohli then, made the result all the more significant. With such a depth in their setup, Inzamam further stated that the visitors are favorites to win their first Test series in England since 2007.

"I think India will be favorites moving forward in this Test series,” said the 51-year-old. “I am not saying this because of their performance in the first Test. I feel that way because of the youngsters, who have come in recently in the last two years. The best trait in most of these young players is that they are performing well in all conditions.”

Thee second Test will be be played at Lord's, beginning Thursday, August 12.

