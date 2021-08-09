Sanjay Manjrekar picks his Indian XI for Lord's Test, leaves out Ravindra Jadeja 

There was a lot of debate about Ravichandran Ashwin's exclusion from India's playing XI in the first Test, leaving one and all surprised. He has been simply phenomenal in 2021 and was supposed to play a key part in the five-match Test series against England. But India's combination came out with flying colours in the first Test with Shardul Thakur picking crucial wickets while Ravindra Jadeja also made an excellent contribution at No.7 to tilt the game in India's favour.