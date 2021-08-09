ENG vs IND | Ashwin’s competition is with Shardul Thakur and not Jadeja, reckons Deep Dasgupta

Indian skipper Virat Kohli left people in surprise when he announced India's playing XI, axing Ravichandran Ashwin for the first Test match against England at Trent Bridge. The bold decision by the captain and the management raised eyebrows as Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were preferred instead, that too when Ashwin was in fine ahead of the game. The Indian offie had impressed in the County Championship, where he took a five-wicket haul representing Surrey.