ENG vs IND | Ashwin’s competition is with Shardul Thakur and not Jadeja, reckons Deep Dasgupta

Today at 1:37 PM
Former Indian cricketer, Deep Dasgupta is of the opinion that Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s competition is with seam all-rounder Shardul Thakur and not Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian cricket expert also added that Jadeja's direct competition in the playing XI would be with Hanuma Vihari.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli left people in surprise when he announced India's playing XI, axing Ravichandran Ashwin for the first Test match against England at Trent Bridge. The bold decision by the captain and the management raised eyebrows as Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were preferred instead, that too when Ashwin was in fine ahead of the game. The Indian offie had impressed in the County Championship, where he took a five-wicket haul representing Surrey.
The former Indian gloveman Deep Dasgupta feels that Ashwin's competition is not with Jadeja, but with Shardul Thakur, who has been considered as a fast-bowling all-rounder for the side. Thakur had taken four wickets in the match including the wicket of dangerous Joe Root in the first innings.
“Lot of people have been asking this question and talking about how there is a competition between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. But personally, I think it is not between Jadeja and Ashwin, it’s more between Shardul and Ashwin. That’s more of a tactical decision that the Indian management needs to make,” Deep Dasgupta said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, reported HT
Ravindra Jadeja didn't get many overs under his belt to impress with the ball, but he batted brilliantly alongside KL Rahul to bring up a crucial 60 runs partnership in the first innings for India. The 44-year-old believes that Jadeja is competing with specialist batsman Hanuma Vihari.
“As far as competition is concerned, I think it’s more between him and Hanuma Vihari, who plays at no.6," he added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.