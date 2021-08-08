Middlesex-Gloucestershire fixture called-off due to COVID-19 outbreak

A COVID-19 outbreak at Gloucestershire has caused the cancellation of their Royal London One-Day Cup clash against Middlesex at the Radlett Cricket Club on Sunday, August 8. Middlesex stated that they will be issuing refunds to all spectators who have pre-purchased tickets for the game.

A statement released by Middlesex stated that the Group A fixture was cancelled as the majority of Gloucestershire’s first-team members were infected with COVID-19 and forced into isolation. Andrew Cornish, Middlesex’s chief executive, expressed his frustration over the situation, given that the game’s cancellation could hamper their chances of qualifying to the knockout stage. Middlesex are currently placed seventh in the group with two wins from seven games.

"Middlesex Cricket is extremely disappointed to hear of the cancellation of this fixture, which has a massive impact on our hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Royal London Cup," Cornish said.

"Whilst we have every sympathy with Gloucestershire's situation, as we all endeavour to handle the impact of Covid on our playing groups, as a Club Middlesex have taken every possible step to mitigate any Covid risk to our players, and to hear that our opponents tomorrow are only able to field one player not in isolation is extremely disappointing.

"In discussions with the ECB we have made every effort to get tomorrow's game on, to no avail, and to have our campaign impacted in this way is saddening. We will continue to discuss this situation with the ECB in the hope of a more satisfactory resolution for Middlesex Cricket.

"Our thanks go to all Middlesex members and supporters who were due to attend the fixture who will sadly miss out on the opportunity to watch us in action. It's a real shame that with so little cricket to enjoy this summer in person, you are now unable to do so tomorrow, in what promised to be a thrilling encounter."

The ECB has confirmed that Gloucestershire's squad members would be required to self-isolate in accordance with the UK government's existing protocols. It was further stated that the tournament result will now be decided on an "average points per completed match" basis as per the Playing Condition 16.11.4.5.