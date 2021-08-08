ENG vs IND | Just made mindset adjustments after the WTC final, reveals Bumrah

After a disappointing outing at the World Test Championship final six weeks ago, Jasprit Bumrah redeemed himself with nine wickets across two innings of the first Test against England at Trent Bridge. The speedster talked about the mental adjustments he had made ahead of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah was far from his best at the World Test Championship final against New Zealand earlier this summer, having gone wicketless in either innings. It was only the second such instance for the right-arm quick in 21 Tests - the first coming on a rank turner Ahmedabad wicket against England earlier this year, where he’d bowled no more than six overs.

Having copped up criticism after India’s eight-wicket defeat in Southampton however, Bumrah reinstated himself as India’s fast-bowling spearhead in Nottingham. His 4/46 in the first innings was bettered by one in the second, including the key scalp of centurion Joe Root in the first-over with the second new ball. His back-to-back strikes three overs later enabled India to restrict the hosts to 303.

The speedster reflected on a game-changing performance.

"Not a lot of adjustment, just the mindset adjustments, probably not looking at the end result and just being in the moment and trying to back our skills,” Bumrah said at the end of fourth day's play. “Not a lot of changes that I have made, I am just trying to improve my game and add a few things."

India ended Day 4 at 52/1, still 157 behind the required target. Bumrah stated that the wicket has progressively become better for batting, and backed the batsmen to capitalise.

"When you start to play the game of cricket, you have to believe in yourself and you want to play to win,” said the 27-year-old. “We do not want to look too far ahead, we have got a good start, now we just want to take it session by session and hopefully take things from there.

"Lot of heavy rolling was done on the wicket, it got a bit slow, when we bowled fuller lengths, it was a little easier as compared to the first innings. The wicket has gotten a bit better so we are looking to capitalise on that."