ENG vs IND l Shame we couldn't finish day five due to rain, rues Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli regretted the fact that there was no play possible on the final day of the Test series opener between England and India at Trent Bridge on Sunday. He also revealed that it was the hard work of three weeks from the tail that helped them do well in the game.

The first Test between England and India took a thrilling turn on the fourth day when England fought back in the game with a remarkable ton from Joe Root. England looked set to a lead in excess 230-240 runs, but the Indian pacers didn't let the game slip away. Moreover, Indian batters put up a top show to start the innings and finished with 52-1, with the game nicely poised for the final day with India needing 157 with nine wickets in hand. But then rain played a spoilsport and dashed all the hopes of a classic finish with no play possible on day five of the opening Test.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, in the post-match presentation, rued the fact that rain didn't let the game take its natural course on the fifth and final day of the Nottingham Test. He also stated that India weren't expecting rain to spoil the party on the final day.

"We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it's a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game. Getting that lead was crucial, but it's a shame we couldn't finish day five," Kohli stated after the final day was abandoned.

India are known to make a jittery start, but that wasn't the case on day four as a confident KL Rahul took the game to the English bowlers and even Cheteshwar Pujara started with a bang. Kohli further added that India's intent kept them ahead in the game.

"Getting to fifty overnight was important. We just didn't want to play for survival. Our intent kept us ahead."

One of the most impressive things for India in the game was the exceptional display from the lower-order batters as they helped India gain a massive advantage in the first innings. Kohli stated that it was the hard work of three weeks that finally bore fruit in the game.

"It's hard work of three odd weeks for our bowlers with the bat. We were talking of a lead of 40-odd but we ended up with 95 and those runs were gold dust. Most likely this will be our template in this series, but adaptability has been our strength.

He signed off by saying that this series promises to be a blockbuster going ahead.

"The conditions and the pace on the wicket needs to be seen, but this team will be our template. England and India have always been a blockbuster, and looking forward to the next Test."

India will take on England in the second Test from August 12 onwards at Lord's.