ENG vs IND | Have never seen such an Indian bowling line-up ever, asserts Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq has been left in awe of the Indian bowling attack and stated that he has never seen such a fine Indian bowling attack ever. He also added that the visitors set the tone for the entire five-match series with their exceptional bowling on the opening day of the ongoing Test.

It was even unimaginable to think that India would ever unleash a world-class pace battery at the top level a few decades ago. However, in the last few years, things have changed drastically and there have been many promising pacers who have emerged through the ranks. On day four of the first Test between England and India, the Indian bowling attack continued to impress as they made a brilliant comeback after England's lower-order looked set to take the game away from India.

From 274 for 6, with a set Joe Root and Sam Curran in the middle, India bundled the hosts out for 303, which left the tourists with a chase of 209 runs. There was a point in time when a 250 chase loomed largely. Notably, in this Test, all the 20 English wickets have been taken by the Indian pacers, who have set up the game for India.

Talking about India's bowling unit, former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq asserted that he has never seen such a good Indian bowling line-up. He lauded the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohamed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

“Bumrah picked up four wickets in the first innings and put England on the backfoot. Joe Root scored a fifty in the first innings as well but Bumrah never allowed him to feel comfortable. The others pacers like Mohammed Shami and Siraj are also brilliant. I have never seen such an Indian fast bowling line-up," Inzamam stated on his YouTube channel, reported HT.

He also reckons that India set the tone for the series with their indomitable bowling on day one of the Test series opener at Trent Bridge.

"With their fast bowling on the first day, Team India set the rhythm for the series. They put England on the back foot right away. Subcontinent bowlers often find it difficult in the first Test since the lines to be bowled in England are different. Team India’s bowlers demoralized England’s batting,” he said.

The Pakistan cricket expert further added that the present crop of Indian pacers has a lot of aggression, which helps in delivering good performances.

“Team India have produced very good fast bowlers in the past as well. But the current Indian pacers have genuine fast bowlers’ aggression. When you have aggressive pacers, such performances are bound to come about,” he added.