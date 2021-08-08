ENG vs IND | Haseeb Hameed will get his chance again, reckons David Lloyd

England's top-order batsmen have been under-performing for quite a while now. The English openers were again disappointing in the first Test against India. Rory Burns, who was in good nick, couldn't quite translate his good form into runs while Dom Sibley got starts in both innings but failed to make it count. As far as Zak Crawley is concerned, he continued his horror run in red-ball cricket and failed to impress yet again.