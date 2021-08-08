ENG vs IND | Haseeb Hameed will get his chance again, reckons David Lloyd

Today at 5:48 PM
Former England coach David Lloyd has suggested that young opener Haseeb Hameed will get another shot in the English jersey soon. He was also not impressed with the way the Indian players were behaving on day four of the ongoing Test and stated that the umpires need to be firmer with players.
England's top-order batsmen have been under-performing for quite a while now. The English openers were again disappointing in the first Test against India. Rory Burns, who was in good nick, couldn't quite translate his good form into runs while Dom Sibley got starts in both innings but failed to make it count. As far as Zak Crawley is concerned, he continued his horror run in red-ball cricket and failed to impress yet again.
Haseeb Hameed, who has been in fine form in the County circuit and had hammered a hundred against India in the warm-up game, is likely to feature for the Three Lions in the second Test. Talking about England's top-order woes, TV commentator David Lloyd stated that Hameed will get his chance soon.
"There will be a debate about England’s top order and we’ve been looking at what’s around the county circuit. One distinguished person in cricket told me Dom Sibley is not even the best opener at Warwickshire. Step forward Rob Yates. And closer to the team Haseeb Hameed is emerging from the most almighty doldrums. He will get his chance again," Lloyd wrote in the Daily Mail, reported HT.
The Test series opener between England and India has witnessed frequent rain interruptions. There was also an instance of Indian players going off the field even when it seemed like a passing shower. David Lloyd stated that the umpires need to be in control of the game.
"Who is running this game? The umpires or the players? We had a squally shower come over Trent Bridge that clearly wasn’t going to last long but India refused to bat. Michael Gough was just letting them walk off until Jimmy Anderson intervened and they carried on. It’s not his job! The umpires need to be much, much firmer."
